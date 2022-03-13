Lompoc Parks and Recreation offers lifeguard training course

Lompoc Parks and Recreation is offering training that will enable participants to become American Red Cross-certified lifeguards. Whether someone is looking for a part-time job or a career as a professional lifeguard, the Lompoc Aquatic Center’s Lifeguard Training Course is the place to begin.

The deadline to register is March 21.

Through classroom activities, online learning and hands-on practice, participants will gain the knowledge and learn the skills needed to work as lifeguards. The course covers accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, Basic Life Support (CPR/AED), and first aid.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants receive American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.

Training for ages 15 and older will take place at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave. A pre-course will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 25, and the course will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27 through April 2.

The fee is $200 which will be refunded for Lompoc Valley residents/participants who apply to become a lifeguard at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or registration can be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

Since the class is presented in a blended-learning format, a valid email address is required at registration. Participants will receive an email with information on how to access the online component of the course.

