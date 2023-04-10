Lompoc parks division to host employment workshop for teens

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division is hosting a workshop to provide career resources for teens and young adults in the Lompoc area.

The free program will take place 9 a.m. to noon April 12 and 13 at the Anderson Recreation Center 125 Walnut Lane, Lompoc.

The workshop is sponsored by the Lompoc Unified School District.

Titled “The Summer Employment Workshop for Teens,” the workshop is designed to educate teens ages 15 through 19 about the process of finding employment as they enter their adult lives.

The two-day long workshop will focus on helpful techniques for a successful career such as resume writing, interview tips, and how to find and complete a job application.

All who participate in the program are guaranteed an interview with the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division for summer employment. Some of the open include lifeguards, recreation leaders, pool attendants and swim instructors.

Registration is recommended. The deadline to register is Tuesday at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

— Annika Bahnsen