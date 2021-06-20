Lompoc Parks & Rec hosts summer movie, fireworks

LOMPOC — Community members are invited to two family-friendly events during Fourth of July weekend at Ryon Memorial Park.

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department is holding a free movie night July 3 in the old section of Ryon Park. Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown on a giant inflatable screen.

The movie begins at dusk (around 8 p.m.), and snacks will be available for purchase.

To keep the experience family-friendly, there is no smoking or alcohol permitted. Pets should stay home as well, for the safety and comfort of everyone.

The annual fireworks show will be held at the park the next day. The Fourth of July celebration also includes live music and children’s games.

Pre-sale tickets, available at Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W Walnut Ave., are $3 for youth ages 12 and younger and $5 for adults.

Ticket sales begin Wednesday during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Tickets are also available at the gate with fees of $6 for youth and $8 for adults.

For more information, go to cityoflompoc.com/recreation or call Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100 during business hours.

— Annelise Hanshaw