Lompoc parks to host Breakfast with Santa

LOMPOC — After enjoying the Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, Lompoc residents can enjoy a hot breakfast the next morning with Santa Claus himself.

A pancake and sausage breakfast with Santa Claus can be enjoyed Dec. 4 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Attendees can choose either the 8:30 a.m, or 10:30 a.m. time slot.

Maria Vega Photography will be onsite to provide affordable professional holiday portrait packages (not included in the breakfast price). Doors for photos only will be open 30 minutes before each time slot.

The breakfast costs $7 for ages 3-12 and $12 for those 13 and older. Children under 3 are free with an adult.

Children are required to attend with at least one adult. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required.

To register, call Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100. Admission can also be purchased at www.cityoflompoc/recreation.

— Katherine Zehnder