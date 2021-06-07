Lompoc planning panel to meet

The Lompoc Planning Commission will discuss Aldi’s and Boot Barn during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lompoc City Hall’s council chambers, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

In-person attendance is allowed because Santa Barbara County is in the orange tier, but everyone must wear masks and stay six feet from each other.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and on KPEG 100.9 FM. It will be live-streamed at www.cityoflompoc.com.

(Click the “City Council” button, then “View City Council Meeting Videos.”)

The commission will review architectural design and site development for Aldi’s and Boot Barn.

The panel will hear a request from Abdul Salehi, representing Brixmor Property Group, for a review of plans to remodel the exterior facade of a former Vons supermarket and create three interior tenant spaces within the Lompoc Shopping Center. The site is at 729 N. H St.

The planning commission will also hear a presentation about microenterprise home kitchen operations that are permitted in Santa Barbara County.

If you’re watching or listening at home and want to make a public comment during the meeting, call 805-875-8201. Each speaker is allowed three minutes. People also can submit comments by email no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday to c_weigel@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. July 14.

— Dave Mason