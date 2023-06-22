Lompoc plans for Fourth of July

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc is planning a Fourth of July Family Fun Day at Ryon Memorial Park.

Admission is free to the event at the park, located off West Ocean Avenue and South O Street.

The Fourth celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a patriotic bike parade from the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to Ryon Park. The city of Lompoc said a limited number of bike helmets will be given to children.

Starting at noon, the public can enjoy live music from The Fossils along with food trucks, inflatables, face painting and more.

Fireworks, smoking, vaping and alcohol consumption won’t be permitted at the event. Pets are welcome but must be leashed.

For more information, call Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.

— Dave Mason