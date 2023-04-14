Lompoc Pop Orchestra plans April concert

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Pops Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St., Lompoc.

The orchestra is conducted by Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff. Dr. Alhadeff is also the conductor of the San Luis Obispo Opera Orchestra.

Jennifer Freye will be the featured vocalist of the concert, with performances of “Hello, Young Lovers” from “The King and I” as well as “Memory” from “Cats.”

Anyssa Neumnn, featured pianist, will also performing Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

The program also includes renditions of “Around the World in 80 Days,” “A Tribute To Bob Hope.” and “Star Trek Throughout The Years.”

Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for all full time students, and free for children 12 and under. Reservations can be made by contacting 805-733-1796.

— Kira Logan