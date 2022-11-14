Lompoc Pops Orchestra to perform Christmas concert

COURTESY PHOTO

Brian Alhadeff conducts the Lompoc Pops Orchestra.

LOMPOC — The 60-piece Lompoc Pops Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert, “Home for the Holidays,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St., Lompoc.

“You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch!” “Sleigh Ride,” “Let It Snow” and “One Small Child” are on the program, sung by soprano Sarah Raines, and for the first time, the audience will be treated to the orchestra’s premier performance of “The Nutcracker Suite.”

Maestro Brian Alhadeff will conduct.

General admission is $25 and $5 for full-time students of all ages with student ID shown at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets can be reserved by calling Evelyn Baxter at 805-733-1796.

— Marilyn McMahon