Lompoc principal named administrator of the year

COURTESY PHOTO

LOMPOC — Carmen Chavez, principal of Hapgood Dual Language Academy in the Lompoc Unified School District, has been named Outstanding Elementary Principal by the Association of California School Administrators Region 13.

As the winner, Ms. Chavez is now in the running for the State Elementary Principal of the Year. Region 13 includes Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Ms. Chavez led Hapgood’s transformation to a dual-immersion school. In addition, she has been a key contributor in helping the district continue the dual-immersion pathway through the secondary level, according to a news release.

“Ms. Chavez is a student-centered leader who puts the needs of her students first,” District Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a statement. “We are proud to have her hard work recognized by others.”

— Mitchell White