Lompoc Public Library partners with Connected California to offer free online assistance

The Lompoc Public Library is now part of a new free service, Connected California, which aims to help community members find low-cost digital products and receive help navigating online from the comfort of home.

The California State Library, supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of The American Rescue Plan Act, has launched the service that connects community members in need of computer or internet assistance with digital navigator experts. These experts provide personalized assistance in English or Spanish. The program is available to everyone in California.

The digital navigators are skilled California library workers. They help people find low-cost internet service and devices for the home, so these community members can get online and learn basic computer skills to navigate the internet. A navigator will respond within 24 hours (Monday-Friday), and work with a person one-on-one to discuss their needs and learn how the navigator can help.

Those looking to receive digital assistance through Connected California are asked to call 1-800-790-5319 or send a text message to 626-873-8390. Other options to connect with a digital navigator are to send an email to help@connectedca.libanswers.com or complete an online form at https://connectedca.org/.

Lompoc community members looking for additional assistance with the Connected California program locally may call Lompoc Library staff at 875-8775.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com