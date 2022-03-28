Lompoc Public Library to celebrate National Library Outreach Day

The Lompoc Public Library, including the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile, will join communities across the country in observing National Library Outreach Day, which is part of National Library Week, recognized this year from Sunday through April 9.

Formerly known as National Bookmobile Day, library celebrations will highlight the invaluable role library professionals and libraries continuously play in bringing library services to those in need.

The Lompoc Public Library will celebrate National Library Outreach Day from noon to 2 p.m. April 6 at the library located at 501 E. North Ave. The event will feature Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile, free family activities including make-your-own-taco paper crafts and on-site food trucks Big Truck Foods and Tacos y Mariscos El Culichi.

In addition, National Library Outreach Day will feature community partners Route One Farmers Market, Central Coast Literacy Council, Santa Barbara County Promotores Network and the Healthy Lompoc Coalition.

The celebration will include a Sidewalk Story featuring the children’s picture book “¡Vamos! Let’s Go Eat” by Raul the Third. Sidewalk Stories are a fun way for families to read together while enjoying the outdoors. Participants are invited to follow the pages of the book installed along a pathway and watch the story unfold as they walk.

National Library Outreach Day is sponsored by the American Library Association, the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services and the Association for Rural & Small Libraries.

