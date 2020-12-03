Lompoc realtors help district replace stolen laptops

COURTESY PHOTO

From left, Doug Sorum, director of maintenance and operations for Lompoc Unified School District, superintendent Trevor McDonald, Realtors Ron Pollenz and Tren Clark and district deputy superintendent Bree Valla hold a $6,000 check. The Lompoc Valley Association of Realtors donated the money so the district can replace stolen laptops.

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Association of Realtors and its members donated more than $6,000 to the Lompoc Unified School District to replace Chromebooks that were stolen from Hapgood and Fillmore elementary schools at the beginning of the school year.

The realtors read about the vandalism and were moved to action.

“The group collected donations from its membership and wanted to make sure that the students knew that they are cared for and that we wanted them to have the devices they need for distance learning,” said Ron Pollenz from the Lompoc Valley Association of Realtors and its affiliates.

The funds will replace the stolen devices at both elementary schools.

“Our school community is overjoyed by this. Our sincerest thanks to the association for thinking of our students and looking out for them,” said Carmen Chavez, principal of Hapgood Elementary School.

Superintendent Trevor McDonald also expressed his gratitude.

“This is a true testament to how the community supports the children of Lompoc. We are truly grateful for the Lompoc Valley Association of Realtors and their Affiliates for their generosity,” he said.

— Annelise Hanshaw