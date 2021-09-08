Lompoc reception to honor artist

LOMPOC — A reception for artist Vicki Andersen will take place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Flying Goat Cellars, 1520 E. Chestnut Court.

Her paintings, which depict vineyard and wine related themes, are featured through the end of September at the Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room gallery. The Lompoc exhibit includes her acrylic work, “Sunflower Vintage,” which was used in a poster for the 2011 Santa Barbara Vintners Festival.

Ms. Andersen has been painting since her 16th birthday when she was given a set of oils and an easel by her “not yet stepfather.” That eventually led to earning a degree in Illustration at Cal State Long Beach.

“She has always loved color but her style has become much looser over the years,” Flying Goat Cellars noted in a news release. “Most of her current work leans toward the impressionist/post-impressionist style.”

A self-described “Air Force brat,” Ms. Andersen was born a tourist and still loves to travel. She generally creates her paintings by working from her own photographs.

A variety of her art can be viewed at www.vickiandersen.com. For more about her, contact Ms. Andersen at 805-588-3459 or vicart@aol.com.

The Flying Goat Tasting Room is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Monday. Reservations are recommended but not required for a visit. COVID requirements, including indoor masks, are practiced.

For more information, contact the tasting room at 805-736-9032 or info@flyinggoatcellars.com.

— Dave Mason