Lompoc recognized for excellence In financial reporting

COURTESY PHOTO

The city of Lompoc has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30. The city has received the recognition for four years from 2017 through 2020.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to GFOA.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

City Manager Jim Throop credited management services director Dean Albro’s commitment to financial reporting excellence with helping earn the recognition, along with the efforts of city finance staff.

“I’m proud of the work Dean and his staff have done to maintain full transparency in reporting our city finances, even with the challenges of a pandemic and the transition to a new financial management system,” said Mr. Throop in a press release.

“Keeping our community informed about all matters of city government is important, and we are honored to again be recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association.”

— Marilyn McMahon