Lompoc reschedules College Park community meetings

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc rescheduled the remaining two virtual community meetings on the proposed new park at the College Park site.

The final two community meetings were scheduled for Nov. 12 and Nov. 23, but have been rescheduled to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 6 p.m. Jan 14, both via Zoom, to allow the public to review preliminary designs.

The city is applying for state Proposition 68 grant funding to design and construct a new community skate park at College Park. Five community meetings were/are being held to hear public input, four on Zoom and one safely in-person last month at the park.

Visit https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation/college-park-construction-project for links to join the Zoom meetings and dial-in information a few days prior to each meeting.

In addition, a survey is available to the public at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KDXWX3T.

— Grayce McCormick