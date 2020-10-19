Lompoc schools add administrators

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Unified School District has announced the addition of three new administrators.

Joe Ledoux transferred from being the Clarence Ruth principal to the special education coordinator.

Replacing Mr. Ledoux is Susie Reilly, a 20-year veteran with Lompoc Unified. Ms. Reilly was formerly a teacher support provider, instructional coach, and elementary teacher.

In addition, LUSD hired Christina Giguiere, as an educational Services coordinator. She joins the district with eight years of site administration experiences from three districts ranging from Orange to Santa Barbara counties.

“We are excited to have such high caliber individuals joining our administrative team,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a statement. “The enthusiasm and dedication they bring will be instrumental in moving the needle for our students.”

— Mitchell White