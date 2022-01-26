Lompoc seeks input on redistricting

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Council is continuing to seek the public’s input as part of a redistricting process for the city.

The redistricting process involves drawing city council district boundaries in a way that the public feels best represents the community.

Community members are invited to participate in special council meetings addressing this topic Feb. 2 and Feb. 16 in the council chamber at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

Both meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will be broadcast live on the city website (www.cityoflompoc.com), on Comcast Channel 23 in Lompoc and on KPEG radio 100.9 F.M. by the Lompoc Media Center.

There will be an opportunity for public comment both in-person and remotely by phone. The community is invited to submit public comments, including suggested draft maps, by emailing the city clerk’s office at: s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

— Katherine Zehnder