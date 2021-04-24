Lompoc seeks public comment on federal relief funds

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc is set to receive $13.19 million in federal economic relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and city officials want the community’s input on how the money will best be spent improving the city.

There are a number of proposed projects to use the money for, including: specific improvements in the police and fire departments; library additions and renovations; parks and recreation projects; public works upgrades; and community benefit funds, including a nonprofit recovery fund, a small business recovery and development fund, “Help Our Neighbors” utility support and the Lompoc beautification fund.

Public input plays a crucial role in how any funding the city receives is allocated.

To gather feedback from Lompoc residents regarding priorities for American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city of Lompoc has established an online community survey that will be available now through May 14 on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com.

Feedback from the survey will be provided to Lompoc City Council to be used during the upcoming budgeting process. Before taking the survey, community members are asked to review descriptions of each of the proposed city projects at: www.cityoflompoc.com/community/community-survey.

Additional information on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is available at: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1319.

— Grayce McCormick