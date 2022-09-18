Lompoc Senior Expo to cover a lot

Health checks, community resources, interactive cooking demonstrations and prevention of scams and fraud will all be offered Friday at the free Lompoc Senior Health Expo.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

Among the vendors will be the Family Service Agency, CommUnify, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Healthy Lompoc Coalition, Area Agency on Aging and more.

In addition to a Photobooth, door prizes and HICAP presentations, there will be “Cooking for One” demonstrations and an enchilada lunch from Cocina Buena.

The Senior Expo is a popular annual event in the community but has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to the participants and the generous sponsors that make this event a success,” said Karen Ortiz, LVMC outreach coordinator. “We’re glad to be back. We are so appreciative to the city of Lompoc for hosting this event and extra accolades to Lompoc Recreation Supervisor Sue Slavens and her staff for always going above and beyond for this event.”

Health checks available at the expo include cholesterol and fasting blood sugar, vision, balance testing and others.

Seniors will be able to access information about Medicare, fall prevention, dementia, diabetes, Advanced Directives and more.

Silver sponsors of the event are Lompoc Valley Medical Center, the Lompoc Recreation Division, CommUnify, the Santa Barbara Foundation, LVCHO, Dignity Health and VNA Health.

Bronze sponsors are Assisted and Central Coast Home Health and Hospice. Supporting agencies include Family Service Agency, Area Agency on Aging, Generations Healthcare and Coast Caregiver Resource Center.

Free transportation will be offered by COLT by calling 805-875-8098 or 805-736-7666.

