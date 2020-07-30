Lompoc teacher a finalist for Mayflower award

LOMPOC — Lompoc Valley Middle School special education teacher Annalyn Clark has the chance of winning $25,000 after being selected as one of three finalists for Mayflower’s national “Mover of Movers.”

Founded in 1927, Mayflower is a national moving company that created its first-ever award contest this year. Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications for Mayflower, told the News-Press the contest will honor individuals and businesses who are making a positive difference within their communities.

Nominations opened in the spring and the finalists from throughout the country were narrowed down by a special Mayflower committee.

Ms. Clark is being recognized for her work creating an environmental club at her school, which focuses on gardening and mindfulness. With 83% of her students being food insecure, she hopes the club will help students learn the skills required to grow their own healthy food. Ms. Clark said she would use the winnings to expand the club.

Voting for the contest began on July 27 and will continue through Aug. 17. Members of the public are allowed one vote per day.

To hear Ms. Clark share her story or to find out more about the contest, visit www.mayflower.com/newsroom/mover-of-movers-contest-lp2.

— Brian Mackley