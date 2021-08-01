Lompoc to hold event encouraging vaccination

LOMPOC — A group of community partners are hosting a “Vaccinate Lompoc” event and backpack giveaway from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lompoc Valley Medical Center Hospital on Friday.

Officials from the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization and Healthy Lompoc Coalition, Santa Barbara County Promotores Network, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP and the Lompoc Unified School District worked together to organize the event.

All eligible residents 12 and older who attend the vaccination event will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Children in kindergarten through 12th grade will receive a free backpack or school bag while supplies last. Getting a vaccine is not required to receive a school bag.

According to Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization Executive Director Ashely Costa, the vaccination rate in Lompoc is about 50%. She is urging every eligible person in the region to get the vaccine as soon as possible to achieve an 80% vaccination rate before the end of the year.

“This event is an exciting opportunity to welcome children back to school, distribute free supplies and provide information from medical professionals about the vaccine,” Ms. Costa said in a statement.

During the event, Lompoc Health Pediatrician Dr. Mohammad Tabek Bakirwill be onsite to answer any questions from families, and Spanish interpretation will be available for community members who need it.

In a statement, LVMC Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin said this event will not only offer school supplies to school-age children for free, but also give them critical protection against disease before the school year rolls around.

“With the rates of COVID-19 infections rapidly rising in our county, it is more vital than ever that as many people as possible get vaccinated,” Mr. Popkin said in a statement. “A vast majority of the new cases of COVID-19 infection are among those who are not vaccinated. This free event gives parents a chance to have their children ages 12 and older vaccinated, while also receiving school supplies for the coming school year.”

Clinic attendees are asked to bring identification and insurance information is available. Transportation to the clinic, if required, can be provided by the Lompoc Unified School District. Those in need of transportation can visit lompocVMC.com/Backpack for more information.

To sign up for the event in advance, visit myturn.ca.gov. While sign ups are encouraged, the clinic will accommodate walk-ins.

For more information about the event, visit LompocVMC.com/Backpack

