Lompoc to review transportation improvements

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Council and Lompoc Planning Commission are set to approve a plan for streetscape and transportation improvements Tuesday.

The joint meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the council chamber in Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc.

The Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan for the H Street and Ocean Avenue corridor includes proposed bicycle and pedestrian improvements, streetscape design and beautification.

The draft plan, which includes community input gathered through surveys and community engagement meetings, can be reviewed at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/community-development/lompoc-streetscape-multi-modal-improvements-project.

Those with questions about the plan may contact Planning Manager Brian Halvorson at 805-875-8228 or b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us or Assistant Public Works Director/City Engineer Craig Dierling at 805-875-8224, or c_dierling@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

— Katherine Zehnder