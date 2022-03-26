Lompoc track meet set for April 24

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Kiwanis Track & Field Meet will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at the Lompoc High School Huyck Stadium, 515 W. College Ave.

The check-in time is 8 a.m. for the Lompoc event, which is open to boys and girls in grades 3-8.

Registration for the meet includes participation in a maximum of four events. Events offered are sprints, distance runs and relays, and field events.

Registration is recommended by April 21, although day-of registration will be available. The cost is $15 per athlete in advance or $20 on the day of the event or $200 per club or team for up to 25 athletes (maximum $375 value).

To register, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.

For more information, call Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.

— Dave Mason