Lompoc Transit plans meeting

LOMPOC — The public is invited to attend a meeting regarding any unmet needs for the City of Lompoc Transit bus service.

It will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza. Masks will be required.

The community can bring forward any ideas for improving City of Lompoc Transit service or community outreach related to COLT as part of the meeting.

Community members with questions about the meeting or to request Americans with Disabilities transportation service to the meeting can call the transit division at 805-875-8266.

Additional information on COLT service is available at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/public-works/transportation/city-of-lompoc-transit.

— Marilyn McMahon