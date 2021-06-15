Lompoc Unified recognizes staff with Gladiator Awards

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Unified School District is honoring 15 staff members with Gladiator Awards, a prize Superintendent Trevor McDonald created for outstanding district staff.

“The staff that we are honoring have shown their commitment to students. Through the trials and tribulations of the pandemic they continued to be in the ‘arena’ and do what’s best for kids, even when it was difficult,” Superintendent McDonald said in a news release.

The district will present a certificate and a token of appreciation to this year’s gladiators during the next school board meeting.

The honored staff are: Susie Reilly, Becky Sausker, Hannah Carroll, Suzy Kingsley, Patty Luna, Lupe Araujo, Shannon Filburn, Christine Madden, Aurora Osua, Gary Dimitratos, Rudy Escarzega, Claudia Terrones, Gerry Hernandez-Mendoza, Francisco Galvan and Margarita Reyes.

“All of our honorees have shown that they put kids first. They have been inspirational and have honored their commitments to our community and students,” said Bree Valla, deputy superintendent.

— Annelise Hanshaw