Lompoc Unified sees high demand during food drives

COURTESY PHOTOS

A volunteer prepares for a food and toy drive before the Christmas holiday. Lompoc Unified schools were the site of three recent drives.

LOMPOC — Lompoc Unified schools were the site of three recent food drives — and they were much more popular than anticipated.

The first drive was held Dec. 18, and all the grocery baskets were taken within an hour.

“As many are aware, these are unique circumstances, and we are doing our best to provide for all families in Lompoc. Unfortunately, due to the high volume of customers within the first hour of service, we ran out of food. We sincerely apologize if you were unable to pick up a free meal package,” said Director of Child Nutrition Services Hannah Carroll.

During the first drive, supplies ran out within the first hour. Those who were unable to pick up a winter food basket during the original drive were contacted for the third.

The following day, the Food Bank held a drive at Lompoc High School. Supplies ran out prematurely during this event too.

So, community members once again gathered donations. Lompoc Unified staff purchased additional food, supplies and Christmas gifts.

Families unable to get a basket in the first drive were individually contacted to pick up their baskets at Hapgood Elementary.

“Our staff continue to amaze me with their generosity, of time and spirit, for the betterment of our community. It is truly magical,” said Carmen Chavez, principal of Hapgood Elementary.

Maria Garcia-Cacique, Hapgood’s reading specialist, began the district’s efforts by contacting the Food Bank and Lompoc Valley Community Health Organization. LUSD provided vans and drivers to pick up food.

Superintendent Trevor McDonald ssid: “It has been proven time and time again, when there is a need in the community, Lompoc organizations and caring individuals join together to make it happen for the kids.”

— Annelise Hanshaw