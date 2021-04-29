Lompoc Unified to finish school year hybrid learning

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Unified School District will stay in its hybrid learning plan through the end of the school year, district officials announced Tuesday in a news release.

The district chose the hybrid plan under former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that desks should be spaced six feet apart. Soon after local districts brought students to campus, that framework changed to allow three-feet distancing with masks.

Santa Barbara Unified quickly pivoted to five-day weeks for elementary students and four-day weeks on secondary campuses after the announcement.

But Lompoc Unified has decided not to change plans at this point in the school year.

“The immense planning that went into the development of the master schedules, bussing schedules, and formation of all the cohorts is much appreciated. With there being fewer than 30 school days left in the school year, the disruption that would be caused by changing the schedules yet again would not be what is best for students or staff,” Nancy Schuler Jones, LUSD board vice president, said in a news release.

The district will soon start planning for the next school year after the state issues its guidance.

“I am hopeful that we can return to five-days per week and a traditional schedule,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said.

