Lompoc Unified to partner with Gateway

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Unified School District is partnering with Gateway Educational Services to provide additional support outside of the classroom for black students.

Through the partnership, Gateway will provide one-on-one and small group tutoring for 20 black students in third through seventh grades to help them reach grade level. In addition, parents will be provided support in how to best advocate for their children and become more involved in their educational experience, according to a news release.

“This partnership will assist us in helping students reach their full potential and use their education to improve their quality of life,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a statement.

Gateway was founded by Lompoc natives Audrey Gamble and Connie Alexander. Its mission is to create an opportunity for all students to succeed with programs specifically designed for their needs.

Students elected this year will be provided tutoring and support for seven months, from January through July.

— Mitchell White