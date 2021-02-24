Lompoc Unified to reopen elementary schools next month

Lompoc Unified School District plans to start reopening elementary schools March 8. State public health officials announced Tuesday Santa Barbara County schools are eligible to reopen beginning today.

Transitional kindergarten through first-grade and transitional kindergarten through third-grade Special Day Class students will begin March 8.

Starting March 14, second and third grade as well as the remaining Special Day Class students will return. Grades four through six will join March 22.

Families are currently voting on their preferred instructional model. Students will either have two full days on campus per week or four half days.

The parent survey closes at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the district will announce the selected instructional model Wednesday afternoon.

“We are excited to be able to have our students back on school campuses. Even though it will be different than traditional school, having kids on campus and learning in classrooms is a huge step in the right direction,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a news release.

Families may also choose distance learning.

The district will share cohort, class and teacher assignments Monday.

Public health officials approved Lompoc Unified’s COVID-19 safety plan, and it is posted on the district’s website.

It requires masks and social distancing. Recess is limited to play within cohorts.

“We want to remind families of the importance of screening their children for symptoms before sending them to school. Working collaboratively in this manner we will be able to keep our staff and students safe and keep our campuses open for the remainder of the year,” Bree Valla, deputy superintendent, said in a statement.

“We are hopeful that the rates continue to fall and we reach the red tier quickly so we can also offer in-person instruction to our secondary students,” she said.

Secondary schools may reopen when the case rate decreases to seven daily cases per 100,000 residents in the county.

