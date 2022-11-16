Lompoc vaccination clinic reduces hours

LOMPOC — Beginning this week, Lompoc Valley Medical Center will operate its community vaccination clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Previously, the clinic was open until 6 p.m.

Additionally, no COVID-19 vaccinations will be given on Nov. 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

All vaccination and booster appointments can be made via the state of California’s MyTurn system, at myturn.ca.gov. Walk-ins are accommodated on a space and time available basis.

The MyTurn system allows a patient to change or reschedule an appointment or make appointments for families or groups. A patient needing transportation to receive a vaccine can also arrange for an in-home visit or transportation assistance via MyTurn.

LVMC administers the primary and booster doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for all ages 5 and older.

For more information about the MyTurn scheduling tool, call 833-422-4255.

