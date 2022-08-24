Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Annual Award Winners

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau’s 2022 Woman of the Year Celeste Pico, principal of Lompoc High School, attends via facetime as her son Isaiah Pico received the award on her behalf. At right, Colleen and Matt Grant of Sleep in Heavenly Peace received the 2022 Outstanding Community Support Award.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau has chosen its 2022 Annual Award Winners, who are individuals that support and inspire the Lompoc Valley.

This year’s honorees include the following:

– Celeste Pico, Lompoc High School Principal: 2022 Woman of the Year

At left, Annette Hernandez of Just 2 Sweet Candy Creations and Events was honored with the Small Business Hero Excellence Award. At right, Halle Bedford Dyer of Southside Coffee Co. was the recipient of the New Business Award.

– Colleen and Matt Grant, Sleep in Heavenly Peace: 2022 Outstanding Community Support

– Annette Hernandez, Just 2 Sweet Candy Creations and Events: 2022 Small Business Hero Excellence Award

– Halle Bedford Dyer, Southside Coffee Co.: 2022 New Business Award

– Dianna Ludden, retired Lompoc Unified School District teacher: 2022 Chamber Volunteer of the Year.

The award winners were celebrated on Aug. 19 at the Dick Dewees Community and Senior Center. The evening included a cocktail hour with entertainment provided by Grady DiPietro, a silent auction and a full course meal catered by Chef V of Savory & Sweet Eats.

At left, Emily Ludden accepts the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award on behalf of her mother, Dianna Ludden, a retired Lompoc Unified School District teacher. At right, From left, Halle Bedford Dyer, Annette Hernandez, Isaiah Pico, Matt Grant and Colleen Grant.

The 2022 Annual Banquet Title sponsor was Explore Lompoc.

“I am extremely proud of all the award winners. They are all shining examples of what ‘community’ is all about. These individuals collectively have a hand in making the Lompoc Valley a better place for all,” said DeVika Stalling, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO.

