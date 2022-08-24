Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Annual Award Winners

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau has chosen its 2022 Annual Award Winners, who are individuals that support and inspire the Lompoc Valley.
This year’s honorees include the following:
– Celeste Pico, Lompoc High School Principal: 2022 Woman of the Year
– Colleen and Matt Grant, Sleep in Heavenly Peace: 2022 Outstanding Community Support
– Annette Hernandez, Just 2 Sweet Candy Creations and Events: 2022 Small Business Hero Excellence Award
– Halle Bedford Dyer, Southside Coffee Co.: 2022 New Business Award
– Dianna Ludden, retired Lompoc Unified School District teacher: 2022 Chamber Volunteer of the Year.
The award winners were celebrated on Aug. 19 at the Dick Dewees Community and Senior Center. The evening included a cocktail hour with entertainment provided by Grady DiPietro, a silent auction and a full course meal catered by Chef V of Savory & Sweet Eats.
The 2022 Annual Banquet Title sponsor was Explore Lompoc.
“I am extremely proud of all the award winners. They are all shining examples of what ‘community’ is all about. These individuals collectively have a hand in making the Lompoc Valley a better place for all,” said DeVika Stalling, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO.
