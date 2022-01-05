Lompoc Valley Chamber plans Restaurant Week

LOMPOC —The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is sponsoring Lompoc Restaurant Week, starting Monday, Feb. 21.

This is a week-long event showcasing the food and drinks native to the Lompoc Valley.

For $20.22 plus tax and tip, dining patrons can enjoy a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option or a wine/beer flight with food pairings at participating restaurants.

The event is intended as an opportunity for visitors and locals to experience the diverse dining and tasting experiences available throughout the Lompoc Valley.

Participation is free for Chamber members and $35 for non-members to register.

Registration is due by Jan 28.

Visit the events calendar at http://lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/index/2022-02-21 to register.

