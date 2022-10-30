Lompoc Valley Chamber seeks businesses for Small Business Saturday

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the businesses of Lompoc Valley, including those in Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills, to participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.

Businesses wishing to participate in Small Business Saturday Shop Small must sign up online at lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/shop-small-saturday-2022-10935.The cost is free for chamber members and $35 for prospective members.

All participants must donate a raffle item such as goods, gifts or gift certificates to the Small Business Saturday Raffle Baskets. The deadline to register is Nov. 14, and donated items must be turned in by Nov.17 to be included on the Chamber Shop Small map.

The first four businesses who register will receive a free swag bag with Small Business merchandise. Maps can be picked up at the chamber building Nov. 21.

Consumers can participate in the Shop Small raffle by obtaining a map at the Chamber building or participating businesses on Shop Small Saturday. To enter in the raffle, consumers must make a purchase and have maps validated at four businesses listed on the map.

Validated maps plus receipts must be turned in to the chamber by Dec. 5. For more information about this event, call 805-736-4567 or email membership@lompoc.com.

In addition, the Lompoc Valley Chamber will be hosting its first Old Town Market Small Business Saturday. This one-day event is aimed at providing a space for small, home-based, and micro-business owners to participate in the nationally recognized Small Business Saturday.

Old Town Market Small Business Saturday Fair is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 100 block of South H Street. The event will feature local vendors, live music and food.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking small and micro-business vendors who would like to participate in this year’s festivities by having a booth selling non-edible products or bringing awareness to their businesses; organizations and nonprofits are also welcome.

The cost of a 10-foot by 10-foot space for this event is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-chamber members. All participating vendors must have a current Seller’s Permit Number.

Applications can be obtained at the Lompoc Valley Chamber office located at 111 South I street.

The vendor registration deadline is Nov. 18.

According to American Express, the company that launched Small Business Saturday, “ Small Business Saturday spending has now reached a reported estimate of $103 billion since the day began in 2010. That’s $103 billion over nine days alone.

Ninety-six percent of consumers who reported shopping on Small Business Saturday said the day makes them want to Shop Small all year long, not just during the holiday season.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com