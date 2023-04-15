Lompoc Valley Chamber seeks Old Market Sponsors

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is searching for vendors and sponsorships for its 2023 Old Town Market event.

The event will take place Friday evenings between July 7 to Aug 11, 5 to 8 p.m., with an added day on Aug. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. to celebrate Lompoc’s 135th birthday.

This free event includes live music, bouncy houses, activities, food and vendors. Each night features different themes, ranging from Performing Arts Night to Family Fun Night.

If interested in being a vendor, potential vendors must submit an application and abide by rules and regulations regarding their booth size and vehicle parking.

If interested in supporting this event, sponsorships are available by being an Entertainment or Kids Zone Sponsor, Friend of The Old Town Market, or Theme Night Sponsor. The prices range from $250 to $500, and more information can be obtained with the contact information below.

Vendor registration is currently open, up until June 5. A booth space is $25 per night for chamber members and $35 per night for non-chamber members.

For more information, or to secure a sponsorship, email mayra@lompoc.com or call the chamber office at 805-736-4567.

— Kira Logan