Lompoc Valley Chamber to host forum on labor laws

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce plans to present ‘Lunch & Learn on Labor Laws,’ an open forum facilitated by Paychex. The chamber luncheon will be on Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Paychex will be covering topics on new laws that apply to all employee counts, payroll, HR issues and tax credits. The open forum will allow attendees to have any questions answered by qualified professionals.

Costs will be $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Registration is open now through Feb. 16 at https://lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/labor-laws-chamber-lunch-learn-10951?calendarMonth=2023-02-01

For more information, contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at (805)736-4567.

– Katherine Zehnder