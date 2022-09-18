Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade to begin accepting applications

Applications will be available for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season parade themed “Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights” beginning on Monday.

This year’s parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in this year’s parade are required to complete an application and submit it to the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division no later than Nov. 21.

This beloved annual parade marches down H Street through the heart of Lompoc before turning

west on Ocean Avenue and heading South to I Street.

After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park for the announcement of parade winners, as well as the lighting of the community Christmas tree and a visit with Santa.

Applications will be available to the public online at

https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation, and also at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours. Community members looking for more information on the parade may call 805-875-8100.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com