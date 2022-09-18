Home Local Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade to begin accepting applications
Local

Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade to begin accepting applications

by Katherine Zehnder 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Applications will be available for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season parade themed “Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights” beginning on Monday.

This year’s parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. Individuals, groups or businesses interested  in participating in this year’s parade are required to complete an application and submit it to the  Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division no later than Nov. 21.

This beloved annual parade marches down H Street through the heart of Lompoc before turning 

west on Ocean Avenue and heading South to I Street.

After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park for the  announcement of parade winners, as well as the lighting of the community Christmas tree and a visit with Santa. 

Applications will be available to the public online at  

https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation, and also at the Anderson  Recreation Center during regular business hours. Community members looking for more information on the parade may call 805-875-8100. 

email: kzehnder@newspress.com

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More