Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization redesigns its website

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization is unveiling a revitalized website designed to better highlight the nonprofit’s work and community partnerships.

The new website is at www.healthylompoc.org.

The redesign was made possible via $5,000 in funding from the Santa Barbara Foundation’s small capacity building grant. The amount was matched by internal LVCHO funding.

“We wanted a more modern, updated and accessible website,” explained LVCHO Executive Director Ashley Costa. “That needed change is made even more important amid the ongoing global pandemic and a renewed focus on virtual information sharing.”

Some of LVCHO’s recent projects include the wide distribution of its newsletter; a vaccination awareness campaign; a census outreach effort aimed at underserved neighborhoods; installation of bike repair stations and a physical activity promotion program.

The redesigned site for the organization includes a translation function for those needing the information in another language, as well as an ADA function that provides information for those with visual disabilities.

The new website content includes pages explaining LVCHO’s role as the “FACE” for community health in the Lompoc Valley, Ms. Costa said in a news release. “FACE” stands for Facilitation, Assessment, Convening and Education.

As a facilitator, LVCHO usually does not provide direct services, but rather enables access to resources, programs, events, data and more, she added.

The LVCHO also facilitates the Healthy Lompoc Coalition, a local group of stakeholders convened in 2006.

— Dave Mason