Lompoc Valley Medical Center Orders 1,100 Doses of New COVID-19 Vaccine￼

Lompoc Valley Medical Center has placed an initial order of 1,100 doses of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. It is manufactured by both Pfizer and Moderna, and both have been ordered.

This vaccine is reported to more specifically protect against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, the latter of which currently represents approximately 90% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. LVMC expects to receive the vaccine in early-to-mid September.

Before it can be administered, the vaccine must be approved by the FDA, CDC, and Western States Alliance, and guidance must be issued regarding age and “booster interval” eligibility.

Over the past several weeks, the demand for initial vaccinations and boosters has gradually slowed at LVMC vaccination clinics. Once the bivalent vaccine becomes available, LVMC expects the demand for boosters to significantly increase.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com