Lompoc Valley Medical Center resumes surgery support groups

LOMPOC — After a hiatus during the pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s bariatric surgery support group will resume meetings this week.

The support group is for people who have had bariatric surgery or are considering the procedure. Family members and support team members are welcome to attend as well.

The free, one-hour sessions take place at 5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, and you don’t have to register to attend.

But masks and social distancing are required.

The hospital is at 1515 E. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Participants will be screened at the hospital’s front entrance for COVID symptoms.

Virtual log-in remains available for those unable to attend in person.

Each meeting will include a presentation by registered nurse M. Cristina Ortega, the program coordinator; Christine McReynolds, a licensed clinical social worker, or Hayley Esdaile, a registered dietitian.

This week’s topic is “Coping with Emotional Changes after Bariatric Surgery” and will be led by Ms. McReynolds.

The May 5 topic is “Nutrition Supplements” by Ms. Esdaile.

On June 2, the support group will hear about “Eating for Life” by Ms. Ortega.

Topics for following months include “Overcoming Self-Sabotage,” “Predictors of Weight Regain after Surgery” and “Your New Relationship with Food.”

For more information, see the “Events” tab under Patient Resources at lompocvmc.com.

For more information or to receive log-in details, contact Ms. Ortega at 805-737- 3382.

— Dave Mason