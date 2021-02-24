Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week underway

The annual Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week started on Monday and special dining options will be available through Sunday.

Patrons have the choice of a prix-fixe meal, two-for-one dining options or a special event for only $20.21 (excluding tax and tip. Some of the options may also offer wine or beer pairings for an additional fee.

The participating restaurants and their offers will be available at http://lompoc.com/restaurant-week.html and on the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

There are no tickets to purchase, simply pick a restaurant and go enjoy your meal.

Some of the restaurants involved include: Alfie’s Fish & Chips; Old Town Kitchen & Bar; The Mission Club Bar & Grill; Fiddlehead Cellars; Tom’s Hamburgers; Floriano’s Mexican Food & Fresh Cuts; Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta; Camins 2 Dreams; Kitá; Eye on I; and Valle Eatery & Bar.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805- 736-4567 or email marlee@lompoc.com.

— Mitchell White