Lompoc Village Library receives new book drop

A new book drop has been installed outside the Village Library, part of the Lompoc Public Library System.

The Lompoc Public Library System’s Village Library branch installed a new book drop and is accepting book and material returns.

The Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System, a nonprofit volunteer group dedicated to supporting the library, provided the funding for the book drop.

It is now outside the Village Library, at 3755 Constellation Road, next to the parking lot for convenient drive-up deposits.

The old book drop, which was smaller and dilapidated, has been closed since March 2020.

The new book drop is larger, enabling increased storage.

In addition, the book drop locations at both the Village Library and the main library branch, located at 501 E. North Ave., are now accepting returned materials 24/7.

Book donations are not currently accepted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any questions can be directed to library staff at 805-875-8781.

