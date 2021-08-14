Lompoc warns electrical customers about possible outages

LOMPOC — The City of Lompoc electric customers could be impacted by planned power outages called Public Safety Power Shutoff events in the coming months.

The PSPS program is being enacted in an effort to protect communities from wildfires. If extreme fire danger exists and threatens a portion of the city’s electrical system, Pacific Gas & Electric Company will turn off high-transmission lines, which could result in power outages across Lompoc.

In the event of a PSPS, City of Lompoc officials will make efforts to provide updates on media platforms. PG&E will work to restore power as soon as possible, but customers should prepare for multi-day outages, according to a news release.

To prepare for outages, Lompoc electric customers can do the following:

Sign up for emergency alerts to receive updates about power outages and other emergency notifications (ReadySBC.org).

Review the City of Lompoc’s Electric Division’s website for PG&E PSPS information and PG&E notifications if available (cityoflompoc.com/electric).

Review PG&E’s PSPS website to learn more about preparing for these events. (pge.com/en_US/safety/emergency-preparedness/natural-disaster/wildfires/publicsafety-power-shutoff-faq.page).

