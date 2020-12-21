Home Local Lompoc welcomes three new firefighters
COURTESY PHOTO
LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Fire Department has welcomed three new firefighters to the department.

Following an open recruitment and testing process, Nicholas Wimmel, Shane Greene and Richard West were selected to join the team. The new recruits participated in a seven-week hire academy and will now move to their assigned shift, said Interim Fire Chief Brian Federmann.

“This hiring is very beneficial to our Department and Community as we work to fill these positions following several recent vacancies,” Chief Federmann said in a statement. “Working through the hiring and academy process during a pandemic is very challenging and I would like to share my gratitude and appreciation to the men and women of our Department who helped make this possible while being diligent in our safety measures.”

