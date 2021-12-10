Lompoc’s College Park granted $3.6 million

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc is receiving $3.6 million as part of the California State Parks Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.

The grant will fund construction of a new community and skate park at College Park.

The College Park Renovation Project has been selected as one of 112 park grant projects that will be funded statewide. The 112 projects total $548.3 million in grant money. There were 468 project applications across the state, totalling $2.42 billion.

The proposed redesign includes a completely redone skate park, a playground and game area, basketball courts, a picnic area, restrooms, landscaping and lighting for extended use with security cameras.

As part of the city’s grant application process, a series of virtual and in-person meetings were held in late 2020 and early 2021 to gather input on potential designs for the park.

Additionally, an online community invited participants to compare park project designs and interactive design tools were made available to the public.

In addition to its gratitude to California State Parks, the city of Lompoc has expressed its thanks to community partners such as the public who participated in workshops and took surveys; the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission; Surf Connection and the shop’s manager and owner, Robin Dunaetz; Doug Grove of RHA Landscape Architects-Planners, Inc.

— Katherine Zehnder