Lompoc’s State of the City slated for April 14

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and the city of Lompoc are inviting the public to the State of the City Luncheon.

The luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. April 14 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne and City Manager Dean Albro will present the current state of the city as well as the highlights from the past year. The presentation will discuss the future of Lompoc Valley.

The luncheon will be catered by Savory & Sweet Eats, with check-in beginning at 11:30 a.m. The program will start at noon.

Cost for the luncheon is $30 for chamber members and $40 for prospective members. Registration for the luncheon is due by April 4.

To register, go to lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/state-of-the-city-lompoc-2022-10880.

The State of the City will also be recorded by TAP TV and available for viewing at www.cityoflompoc.com following the event.

— Katherine Zehnder