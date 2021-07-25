Home Local Looking for a school of fish?
Local

Looking for a school of fish?

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
A duck reflects on its education as it goes past an image of UCSB Storke Tower in the Campus Lagoon. This duck and others were looking for food on a recent evening.
