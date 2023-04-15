Looking for answers

I just saw news on TV that I have to address for my own curiosity: The news stated that Hunter Biden’s business associates visited the White House at least 80 times while his father, Joe Biden, was President Barack Obama’s vice president.

I am curious about what and how much President Obama knew about his “sidekick” V.P. Joe Biden’s business deals? Very few bosses don’t know what’s going on in their “firm.” Did he know where and why Air Force Two went to all those countries and who was on board with the vice president and why? And why is there such a bias in treatment of removed documents from the White House in different administrations?

I always thought that the law is fair, blind and equal for each person.

Renate Quebec

Santa Barbara