Lookout Park renovation to be commemorated

COURTESY PHOTOS

At top and above, a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony is planned to mark improvements at Lookout Park.

To commemorate the completion of the renovation at Lookout Park, the Santa Barbara County Parks Division will hold a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Summerland park was renovated with newly installed trails, sitting areas, picnic areas, barbecue areas, a bocce ball court and concrete ping pong tables. It also includes new drought tolerant paintings, a natural rock drainage system and a refurbished parking lot.

The $875,000 project was funded by a Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund grant, Community Service Area reserves and county maintenance funds.

First District County Supervisor Das Williams will speak during the ceremony. In a news release, he called the Lookout Park renovation “a priority of my office since I was elected supervisor,” and one that he was thrilled to see completed.

The Dec. 1 ceremony will be held on Zoom at 11 a.m. The meeting’s ID is 860 6002 7553, and the passcode is 8052540559.

email: jgrega@newspress.com