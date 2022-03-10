LOOS, Ronald

Ronald “Ron” Loos, age 53, died at his Grover Beach, California residence on March 5, 2022 from complications of Diabetes. Ron leaves behind his parents, Pam (Willard) & Gary Loos, of Vancouver, WA; his brother, Rick Loos (Annie), of Bend, OR, his sister, Treena Jensen of Vancouver, WA, nephews, Ryker and Hudson Loos, niece, Fae Hartley, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ron spent his youth in Goleta, moving to Carpinteria where he lived with his “other” family, the Laras, and spent several years in Maui, before returning to the California Central Coast.

Ron was a generous and loving soul who was known by many as a friend who would give you the shirt off his back – something which he actually did. Ron’s absence leaves a large hole in the hearts of his family and friends.

May he rest in peace. Details of a celebration of life “paddle out” will be posted online and on Facebook soon.

Donations to the American Diabetes Association may be made in Ron’s honor.