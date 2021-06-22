LOPEZ, Emma Carmelita

Emma Carmelita Lopez went to the loving arms of her husband Robert Lopez on Wednesday June 9, 2021, at the age of 103. Born February 14, 1918, to Josephine and Pasqual Grand. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who doted on her family. Known as “Nana” to many (related or not), she will be remembered for the most amazing tamales and tortillas as it was her calling to feed and love everyone. Emma and Robert were married for 55 years until his passing in 1992. They always held hands and loved to dance. Their home was a haven for many as they took in family, friends or anyone needing a helping hand.

Emma had 5 children, Richard (Barbara), Mary (Gale), Bernice (Ron), Michael (Mona), Ronald (Connie). She had 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Her husband Robert, her daughter Bernice, grandson Robert Lopez, daughter-in-law Barbara as well as her 5 brothers and 3 sisters predeceased Emma. Her sister Helen Gowin, numerous nieces/nephews/cousins and her dear daughter-in-law Margie Lopez survive her.

Her family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and Dr. Michael Omlid of Cliffview Terrace who cared for Emma in her final years. The family is forever grateful for the loving care she received.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery, 199 North Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, California.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.